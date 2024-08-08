Paris Olympics: India’s table tennis campaign ends with women’s quarterfinal loss

Paris: Indian women’s table tennis team, consisting of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath, lost 3-1 in the quarterfinal against Germany here on Wednesday.

With this loss, India’s table tennis campaign at the Paris Olympics came to an end.

Sreeja Akula-Archana Kamath and Manika Batra lost the first two contests as the fifth-seeded German team took a 2-0 lead.

Kamath, however, bounced back in the third rubber to beat Shan Xiaona and pull the lead back to 2-1. But Annett Kaufmann, in the fourth, won her second match of the quarterfinal and sealed Germany’s spot in the semifinal. The Indian trio, seeded 11th, stunned fourth-seeded Romania 3-2 in their Round of 16 tie on Monday to enter the quarterfinal. IANS

