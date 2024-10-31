All India Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament: Assam Duo Harshit Gogoi And Raihan Zaman Lifts Boys Doubles Title

DIBRUGARH: The Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior (Under-13) Ranking Badminton Tournament – 2024 concluded in Dibrugarh yesterday.

The event saw the participation of young talented shuttlers from across the nation. Satvik Agrawal from Rajasthan emerged victorious in the boy's singles category while Assam's Bedagni Gogoi claimed glory in the girls’ singles event.

The boys’ singles final saw Agrawal battle it out against Anikesh Dutta from Assam in a thrilling encounter, with Agrawal winning the title by a narrow margin of 24-22 and 21-19.

Assam’s Bedagni Gogoi also delivered a stellar performance as she defeated Uttarakhand’s Avni Makhloga in the girls’ singles final with scores of 21-16 and 21-19.