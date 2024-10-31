All India Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament: Assam Duo Harshit Gogoi And Raihan Zaman Lifts Boys Doubles Title

DIBRUGARH: The Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior (Under-13) Ranking Badminton Tournament – 2024 concluded in Dibrugarh yesterday.
The event saw the participation of young talented shuttlers from across the nation. Satvik Agrawal from Rajasthan emerged victorious in the boy's singles category while Assam's Bedagni Gogoi claimed glory in the girls’ singles event.
The boys’ singles final saw Agrawal battle it out against Anikesh Dutta from Assam in a thrilling encounter, with Agrawal winning the title by a narrow margin of 24-22 and 21-19.
Assam’s Bedagni Gogoi also delivered a stellar performance as she defeated Uttarakhand’s Avni Makhloga in the girls’ singles final with scores of 21-16 and 21-19.
As far as the boy's doubles event is concerned, the Assam duo of Harshit Gogoi and Raihan Zaman got the better of Aashray Agarwal (Uttarakhand) and Jayesh Duggal (Haryana), winning both sets 21-19 to clinch the title.
Meanwhile, in the girls’ doubles, Karnataka’s Hamsa Muralidhara and Mahitha Surisetty edged past Kimkim Khongsai (Nagaland) and Anya Proddatur (Telengana) with a score of 21-11 and 21-19.
The tournament was held from October 25 to 30 and was organized by the Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) under the aegis of Assam Badminton Association and the Badminton Association of India. It attracted 354 talented players from across the country.
