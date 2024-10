Assam yoga players shine at National Sub-Junior and Junior Yogasana Championship

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Assam’s yogasana players have achieved remarkable success at the 49th National Sub-Junior and Junior Yogasana Championship held in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

Arnav Sarma from Bajali won a bronze medal in the 8-10 years age group, while Uditara Rani Bora from Nagaon secured a bronze medal in the 14-16 years age group. Sanchita Kuri and Chayantika Kuri from Nagaon won silver medals in the rhythmic yogasana category.

Other players, including Princi Devi, Chayantika Kuri, Pragadish Saha, Drisana J R Chanda, Arihan Chakraborty, Kunhi Deka, Bineet Choudhury, Sandeep Sharma, Ritumoni Deka, Titiksha Madhukalya, Shivam Jora Dhar, Rishika Kaur, Sanchita Kuri, Mahikhit, Saubik Das, and Jayarani, secured 4th to 6th positions in various categories.

Also Read: Low-impact yoga can help older women manage urinary incontinence

Also Watch: