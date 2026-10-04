Aman Yadav to Captain Assam U-19 Team in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) announced its U-19 Men’s Team for the first three matches of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy scheduled to be held in Lucknow from October 8. The team will be led by Aman Yadav.

The other members of the team are: Tushar Rudra Borah (Wicketkeeper), Julien Konwar, Subham Biswas (Wicketkeeper), Hiyan Kashyap, Subhangkar Sarma, Prithiv Raj Kashyap, Rahul Tamuli, Manish Mahato, Hritwik Dhar, Amit Choudhury, Alham Wahid, Pranab Gogoi, Baibhav Anand Bora, Prince Bora.

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