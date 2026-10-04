Modern English School to Host 4th All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship from Oct 10

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Modern English School, Kahilipara, will host the fourth All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2026 from October 10. The competition is open for age group 5 to 17. The two-day tournament will be organized by Modern School of Languages, Sports and Performing Arts and will be held in its premises. Around 300 participants from across the state are expected to take part in the championship in Kyorugi (sparring) and Poomsae (patterns).

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