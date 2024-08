Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Ambika Giri HS School of Kamrup (M) bowed out from the Dewkon Inter-District School Football tournament losing their opening tie to Tumprengh School of West Karbi Anglong in the city on Wednesday.

Tumprengh School won the match 8-0. The competition got under way in four venues in the city on Wednesday.

