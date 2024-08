Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Betkuchi High School of Guwahati registered a huge 6-1 victory over CISCE in a group league match of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football held in New Delhi on Tuesday. While Marina Basumatary scored twice, Mary Mech, Doshmer Rowtio, Panchalika Gogoi and Sangita Pachi scored one goal each in the match.

