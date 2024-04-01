Anuj Kumar Taliyan of UP bags Mr Saraighat 2024 title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Anuj Kumar Taliyan of UP bagged Mr Saraighat 2024 title which was held at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in the city on Saturday. Several body builders from various parts of the country took part in this prestigious competition. Women Sports Model Physique Championship was also held at the same venue on Saturday and the title was won by Sannu Rani of Central Revenue Board. Meanwhile Prakash Pradhan of Assam crowned the Mr Saraighat Assam title. Mr Universe Sangram Chougle, Padmashree Premchand Degra were present among the guests in the award ceremony.

