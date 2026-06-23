AOA Marks International Olympic Day with Early-Morning Cyclothon in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Olympic Association will celebrate International Olympic Day on Tuesday. As part of the celebration, a cyclothon will be organised, which will be flagged off by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary from the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at 5-30 AM.

The event will follow the route from Sarusajai Sports Complex to Basistha Chariali and Lokhra Chariali, before culminating back at the Sarusajai Sports Complex.

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