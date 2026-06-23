Noskova Claims First Grass-Court Crown with Three-Set Win over Pegula in Berlin Open Final

Berlin: The Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova scooped her first grass court title by beating American Jessica Pegula 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the Berlin Open final. The eighth seed converted her third break point opportunity to clinch the opening set. Pegula, the 2024 champion, fought back in a closely contested second set to force a decider but Noskova maintained her composure in the decider. She secured an early break before closing out the match to clinch her second WTA singles title. Agencies

Also Read: Mohamed Salah Inspires Historic Comeback as Egypt Clinch First World Cup Win in 92 Years