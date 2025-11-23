Nitish Rana named Delhi Captain for SMAT 2025

New Delhi: Nitish Rana has been named as Delhi’s captain for the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while wrist-spinner Digvesh Rathi has missed out on selection for the competition slated to begin on November 26.

Delhi have been placed in Elite Group D alongside Jharkhand, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, and Tripura, with all of their matches scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad. The team has won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy only once - in the 2017–18 season under the captaincy of Pradeep Sangwan.

This will be the first time Rana will turn out for Delhi in the ongoing domestic season after moving on from Uttar Pradesh and not featuring in the playing eleven for the first half of the Ranji Trophy, where the side was unable to win any matches. IANS

Also Read: Manipur International Polo tournament kicks off in Imphal