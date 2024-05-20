Manu Bhaker emerges most successful athlete of Olympic Selection Trials

Bhopal: Olympian and a former Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics, and Universiade champion, Manu Bhaker emerged the most successful shooting athlete in the first-ever Olympic Selection Trials (OST) Rifle/Pistol, winning the Women’s 10M Air Pistol OST T4 match on the concluding day of the trials at the M.P. State Shooting Academy (MPSSA) ranges here on Sunday.

This was her fourth overall win of the trials across two events, the other being the women’s 25M Pistol.

Manu shot a score of 240.8 in the OST T4 air pistol final on Sunday, leaving reigning Asian Games champion Palak, a huge 4.4 points behind in the second. Rhythm Sangwan took the third spot. IANS

