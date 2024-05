GUWAHATI: The Asian Junior Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 years got under way at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city today. All the first-round singles matches were completed without any upsets even though matches were stopped on several occasions due to incessant rain and bad weather.

Also Read: NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament: Veteran archer Jayanta Talukdar wins a silver

Also Watch: