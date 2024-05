GUWAHATI: Veteran archer Jayanta Talukdar won a silver medal in the Individual Olympic Round in the NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament. The competition is concluded at Yamuna Sports Complex , New Delhi, today. The president of the Assam Archery Association GP Singh, DGP, Assam Police has congratulated Jayanta for this accomplishment.

