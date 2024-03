Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Inter Media Football for Topcem-ASJA Harendra Nath Baruah Trophy will be held at the Nehru Stadium in the city on Monday, Altogether four teams are taking part in the competition which included Gauhati Press Club, Prag News, G Plus and host Assam Sports Journalists’ Association.

Also Read: Huge win for Kamrupa FC at T AO Invitational Football

Also Watch: