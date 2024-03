Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Orgeng FC will face Kamrupa FC in the final of the T AO Invitational Football at Sipajhar on Sunday. Kamrupa FC in their last group league match on Friday thrashed Dourang FC 7-0 and the result helped them to better goal difference and ensured their berth in the final. In the other match of the day Orgeng FC beat Guwahati City FC by a solitary goal.

