ASMITA Women’s Hockey League: Kokrajhar all set to host East Zone

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The East Zone ASMITA Sub-Junior and Junior Women's Hockey League 2026–27 will be held for five days, from October 25 to 29, at the SAI Stadium, Kanthalguri in Kokrajhar town. The hockey league is being organized under the initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government, in collaboration with the Kokrajhar Hockey Association, Hockey Assam, and Hockey India.

A total of eight teams will participate in the competition across the sub-junior and junior categories. The participating teams include Hockey Assam, Hockey Association of Odisha, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey, Mizoram Hockey, Kolkata SSM Hockey Academy and the Bihar hockey team.

Meanwhile, Derhasat Basumatary, chairman of the organizing committee and Executive Member of the BTC, stated that all preparations had been completed for the hockey league, which is scheduled to begin in Kokrajhar on October 25. He further informed that several technical officials from Hockey India and Hockey Assam had arrived in Kokrajhar and were stationed there to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the women's hockey league, which is being organised as part of the Khelo India initiative.

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