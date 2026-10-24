Naman Dhir Says Winning for India Early in Career Is ‘Satisfying’

Christchurch: India all-rounder Naman Dhir said winning a match for the country so early in his international career left him with a deeply proud and satisfying feeling, after his unbeaten 42 off 15 balls helped the side seal a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the opening T20I at the Hagley Oval.

Chasing 226, India got home to complete the record chase with two balls to spare, with Dhir hitting the winning boundary. “Winning a game for India is obviously a proud feeling, and especially since I am still young and new to the team, so it is very satisfying.

“Gautam (Gambhir, head coach) sir also talked about it in the dressing room: if you set the tone right from the beginning, it helps you further along. So I guess it is a very good win for all of us,” Dhir said in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts on Friday.

He also said he had to adapt to the cooler New Zealand weather and conditions that did not always allow a batter to attack from the first ball. “Yes, I guess it’s a little colder here than India. But if we talk about batting, I’m hitting the ball very well.

“I just wanted to continue doing it and I guess T20 games are always a white-ball game situations where the situation was different. You could have hit a six as soon as you went there. It was a little different here. So I was trying to adjust my game accordingly.”

Dhir revealed that the plan at the business end of the chase was to keep things uncomplicated. “Actually, at that time we discussed that if we hit two good shots, just proper cricketing shots, two boundaries, then the game would end right there. And yeah, we got those two crucial fours. There was not really anything to overcomplicate; we just needed to hit two good cricketing shots at that point, nothing else.”

He also thanked the Indian fans who turned up in large numbers in Christchurch and urged them to keep coming out to the stadium in huge numbers. “It’s a very good feeling. Indians, wherever you go, you will find us in any part of the world. So there is no bigger blessing than that for us. I would say, come again in the next match. Support us like this so that we can see more of the blue jersey here.” IANS

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