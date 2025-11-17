Assam: 25th IndianOil Servo Masters Golf Tournament kicks off

A Correspondent

DIGBOI: The silver jubilee edition of the IndianOil Servo Masters Golf Tournament commenced today in resplendent fashion, with a grand ceremonial tee-off marking 25 years of one of India’s most prestigious and enduring golfing traditions.

The landmark edition was formally inaugurated by Arvind Kumar, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, in the esteemed presence of H. Shankar, Managing Director, CPCL, senior IndianOil officials, and representatives from the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). The proceedings opened with the IndianOil song, setting a dignified and celebratory tone befitting the tournament’s 25-year legacy.

In his inaugural address, Arvind Kumar hailed golf as “a gentleman’s game built on honesty, fairness and pure sportsmanship,” affirming that these virtues resonate deeply with IndianOil’s mission of advancing the nation’s energy progress. PGTI Director Sampath Chari, along with several senior dignitaries, also attended the ceremony, reinforcing the strong institutional backing behind the tournament.

A tree plantation drive, led by Arvind Kumar and other senior officials, underscored IndianOil’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The ceremonial proceedings transitioned seamlessly into the highly anticipated Pro-Am event, which witnessed spirited participation from both professionals and amateurs. With teams comprising one professional and three amateurs, the Pro-Am showcased dynamic play, camaraderie and competitive energy.

The Pro-Am title was clinched by the team led by professional Veer Ahlawat, alongside amateurs Arvind Kumar, Mukesh Ranjan Das, and Suryyadip Dihingiya, posting a nett score of 104. Yuvraj Sandhu’s team secured the first runner-up position with a score of 102, followed by Mani Ram’s team as second runner-up with 99.

This year’s field promises top-tier competition, bringing together 17 international professionals from eight countries alongside India’s finest golfing talent. Leading Indian contenders include Yuvraj Sandhu, Arjun Prasad, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas and Viraj Madappa. They will compete against renowned international players from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the United States, Italy, Kenya, Nepal, Uganda and the Czech Republic. The main professional event tees off on 18 November.

Adding further prestige to the silver jubilee celebrations, several dignitaries and VVIPs, as earlier announced, will grace the prize distribution ceremony, reinforcing the tournament’s stature as one of India’s most respected and sought-after golfing events.

A press meet is scheduled for the evening of 17 November, where senior IndianOil leadership, PGTI representatives and key stakeholders will brief the media on the tournament’s format, field strength, course readiness, and special initiatives marking the 25-year milestone.

As it celebrates a quarter-century of excellence in Digboi, the IndianOil Servo Masters Golf Tournament continues to embody the highest ideals of competitive sport—tradition, integrity and camaraderie—while cementing its legacy as a premier fixture on India’s golfing calendar.

