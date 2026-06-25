Assam: 29 Districts to Compete in Girls Under-15 Inter-District Cricket Tournament from July 5

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Girls Under-15 Inter-District Cricket Tournament will begin on July 5 across six venues in the state. A total of 29 districts will participate in the tournament and they are divided into six groups.

Teams in group are Karbi Anglong, Hailakandi, Silchar, Sribhumi and West Karbi Anglong. They will play their matches in Hailakandi. Group B, comprising Goalpara, Tezpur, Mangaldai and Kokrajhar will compete in Kokrajhar. Group C, which includes Guwahati, Udalguri, Nalbari, Barpeta and Rangia, will play their matches in Nalbari while group D, consisting of Morigaon, Hojai, Kaliabor, Bokakhat and Golaghat, will compete in Golaghat. Group E, includes Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Titabor, Nowgong, Sivasagar and Guwahati will host the matches of this group. Group F comprising of Tinsukia, Nazira, Naharkatia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo will play its matches in Dibrugarh.

All matches will be played in a 35-overs format in white Ball. The final round is scheduled to be held from July 17 and it will be followed by the final on July 21. The venues for final rounds and the final will be be announced later.

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