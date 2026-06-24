Assam: Nalbari Court Sentences Man to 20 Years in Minor Assault Case

Nalbari: A special POCSO court in Assam's Nalbari district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl, delivering a stern verdict in a case that drew attention to crimes against children.

The court found the accused guilty under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after examining evidence and witness testimonies presented during the trial. Alongside the prison term, the convict was also directed to pay a fine, with additional imprisonment prescribed in the event of default.

According to prosecution officials, the case was registered following a complaint lodged by the victim's family. A police investigation subsequently led to the arrest of the accused and the filing of a chargesheet before the court.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that the evidence clearly established the accused's involvement in the offence. After reviewing the case records and testimonies, the court concluded that the charges had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Legal experts said the verdict reflects the judiciary's commitment to ensuring strict punishment for offences against minors. The ruling is also expected to reinforce confidence in the legal process among victims and their families.

Authorities reiterated the need for continued vigilance and swift action in cases involving child abuse, emphasising that crimes against children would be dealt with firmly under the law.