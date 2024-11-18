NCC, BTC Sports and Welfare Department organized National level half marathon in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESP9NDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the BTC Sports and Welfare Department jointly organized the first-ever national level half marathon competition in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) capital city of Kokrajhar. The event, held under the theme “Run for Peace with NCC, Peace City Kokrajhar,” attracted participants from across the country and aimed to promote peace and unity through sports.

The half marathon took place on Sunday at the Kokrajhar SAI Stadium, with runners participating in three categories - 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km - across both male and female divisions. A total of 17 NCC units, along with various sports personalities took part in the competition.

In the 21km event, Pankaj Kumar emerged victorious in the men's category, while Dipak Bhat secured second place and Kailash Choudhury took third. In the women’s division Thamsi Singh claimed the top spot, with Amrita Patel finishing second and Geeta Kumari Gour taking third.

The 10km race saw Nitish Kumar dominate the men’s category followed by Akash Patel in second and Sandeep Singh in third. In the women’s category KM Sangeeta Pal secured first place, while Chandrakala Luitel and Pahi Keote finished second and third, respectively.

In the 5km event, Sukemalang Subas triumphed in the men’s category with Amol Dev Nath finishing second and Hitesh Boro in third. The women’s 5K race saw Sandhya Yadav taking first place followed by Rehana Khatun in second and Deepika Munda in third.

The prize distribution ceremony held at Kokrajhar’s Sai Stadium was graced by notable dignitaries including Nandita Garlosa, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Assam, BTC Executive Member Daobaisa Boro, and ADG NCC NER, Gagan Deep.

Also Read: Assam: National level run with cadets half marathon in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: