Assam: Abhijit Buragohain, Nang Mingbi Borphukan shine in International Moscow Wushu Star Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two players of Assam-Abhijit Buragohain and Nang Mingbi Borphukan- representing the Indian Wushu Team in the International Moscow Wushu Star Championship won 3 medals in Moscow. Among the three medals two were gold and the other one was a bronze. Nang Mingbi Borphukan, took part in the Sub-Junior category, won a gold medal in Jianshu event and a bronze in Qiangshu event. Abhijit Buragohain bagged gold medal in Junior category (below 60 Kg). The competition will be concluded on Tuesday.

Also Read: Assam win five medals in National School Games Wushu Championship in Ranchi

Also Watch: