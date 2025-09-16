Assam achieve success in National Yoga Sports Referee Exam

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant achievement for the State, nine referees from various districts of Assam including Nagaon, have successfully cleared the Yoga Referee (Grade-C) Exam, conducted by the Yoga Federation of India. The exam was held on September 14.

According to Yoga Guru Prabhat Chandra Borah, Vice President of the Yoga Federation of India and General Secretary of the Assam Yoga Association, the successful candidates from Assam are Sampriti Deka from Nagaon, Swarup Jyoti Deka from Darrang, Rajiv Kumar Mondal from Kamrup Metro, Papari Devi, Supriti Paul, Pompi Saikia, Kabita Bora, Dr Bharati Basumatary, and Kanchan moni Goswami.

The officials of the Assam Yoga Association have extended their congratulations and best wishes to the successful referees, who have brought pride to the state.

This achievement is expected to boost the development of yoga in Assam and provide opportunities for the State’s referees to officiate in national-level yoga events.

