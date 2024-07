Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Badminton Academy will organize the All Guwahati Open Badminton Tournament from July 14. The competition will be held at the Kanaklata Indoor stadium in U-9, U-11, U-13 and U-15 (both boys and girls) categories.

