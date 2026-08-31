Assam bag top position in NE Shooting Shubhakanksha and Gracy collect 4 gold each

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Host Assam emerged as the overall champion at the 13th North East Zone Shooting Championship, securing 80 medals (39 gold, 21 silver and 20 bronze).

Meghalaya finished runners-up with 37 medals—13 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze—while Mizoram secured third position with 22 medals, comprising 11 gold, seven silver and four bronze.

The championship, which witnessed participation from 325 shooters from across the Northeast, concluded at the Guwahati Sports Shooting Range at the 4th APBN Complex in Kahilipara on Sunday.

Assam shooters Shubhakanksha Nayan and Gracy Das emerged as the standout performers of the championship, winning four gold medals each.

Shubhakanksha dominated the 25m events, winning gold in the Youth and Junior categories of the 25m Sports Pistol, besides the Youth category of the same event and the Junior and Women’s categories of the 25m Standard Pistol.

Gracy, meanwhile, swept the individual 10m Air Pistol events, claiming gold in the Sub-Youth, Youth, Junior and Women’s categories.

Three Assam shooters—Uddipta Nayan Dutta, Hianuj Bezbaruah and Dhanishtha Hazarika—completed a hat-trick of gold medals.

Uddipta won the 10m Air Rifle titles in the Junior, Youth and Sub-Junior categories. Hianuj claimed gold in the 50m Prone Rifle Junior and Youth categories, besides the Youth category of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

Dhanishtha secured three gold medals in the Women’s, Junior and Youth categories of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary attended the closing function as the chief guest along with General Secretary of NRAI Pawan Kumar.

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