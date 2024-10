Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Like the previous three years Assam won the overall championship trophy once again in the 11th North East Zone Shooting Championship 2024 held at Dimapur from September 25 to October 1 with a clear dominance in the medal tally with 63 medals in total where 31 gold, 17 silver and 15 bronze.

