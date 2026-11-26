GUWAHATI: Assam were bowled out for 187 in their first innings against Jharkhand on the opening day of their Vijay Merchant Trophy Elite encounter at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Assam struggled to build substantial partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals before being dismissed for 187 in 81.2 overs. Swarnav Srihit Guru Das top-scored for Assam with a patient 51 off 88 deliveries, while Reyan Nandey contributed 39 off 84 balls. Annurag Bastia added 32, and Digbijoy N Chetry chipped in with 21.

For Jharkhand, Raj Kamal Kumar and Nikhil Ranjan shared the bowling honours, claiming three wickets apiece. Raj Kamal Kumar finished with figures of 3 for 35, while Nikhil Ranjan returned 3 for 55.

In reply, Jharkhand reached 6 without loss in six overs at the close of play, with Akashdeep Adarsh unbeaten on six off 17 balls. Jharkhand trail Assam by 181 runs, with all 10 first-innings wickets intact.

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