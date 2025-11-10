Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 25 Lakh to Cricketer Uma Chetry

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet has approved a grant of Rs 25 lakh for cricketer Uma Chetry on Sunday, who was part of the Indian women’s cricket team that recently lifted the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title. Announcing the decision after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the state government was proud of Uma’s achievement. It may be noted that the Assam government had earlier sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to the cricketer in recognition of her contributions.

