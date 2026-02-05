Assam: Captain Jintu Gogoi Memorial tournament kicks off in Digboi

A Correspondent

DIGBOI : In an atmosphere charged with reverence, pride and sporting passion, the Captain Jintu Gogoi Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament–2026 was ceremoniously inaugurated today at the historic Digboi Jubilee Play Ground.

The tournament was formally declared open by Rahul Prasant, Executive Director-cum-Refinery Head, IOCL Digboi, who graced the event as the chief guest, accompanied by the General Manager (HR), AOD Digboi, senior officials, Army personnel, and other dignitaries. The inaugural ceremony served as a solemn yet stirring tribute to Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra, a gallant son of Assam whose supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War remains etched in the nation’s memory.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Prasant said the memorial tournament was far more than a sporting event. “It is a living symbol of remembrance, inspiration, and the enduring legacy of courage and sacrifice,” he said, recalling Captain Gogoi’s extraordinary bravery, leadership and devotion to duty at a young age. He reminded the audience that the peace and freedom enjoyed today were secured at an immeasurable cost and that by organizing a football tournament in his memory, the Indian Army ensures his heroic story continues to inspire Assam’s youth.

The tournament began with Oil India FC facing Rising Malugaon Rhino in the morning, followed by Barekuri FC vs Bahumukhi Sangaa Derial in the evening. League-stage matches will continue over the coming days before the competition moves into the knockout phase, with semi-finals scheduled for February 12.

The footballing journey will culminate in the grand final on February 14, at the iconic Nehru Stadium, Duliajan, where the inaugural champions will be crowned amid anticipated fanfare and emotion.

