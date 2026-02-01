Indian Army unveils Captain Jintu Gogoi Memorial Football Tournament in Digboi

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Indian Army's Red Shield Gunners, under the aegis of Spear Corps, ceremonially unveiled the trophy for the 21st Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament at Digboi on 28 January, reaffirming the Army's enduring commitment to honouring sacrifice while empowering the youth of Upper Assam through sport.

The unveiling ceremony featured a deeply emotional moment as the parents of the late Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra - Honorary Flying Officer Thogiram Gogoi (Retd) and Duluprabha Gogoi - joined the event virtually and unveiled the official teaser video of the tournament. Their presence added profound significance to the occasion and underscored the unbreakable bond between the Indian Army and the people of Assam.

Senior Army officials, representatives of the civil administration, media personnel, team captains, and community members attended the ceremony in large numbers, reflecting the immense respect and admiration the tournament continues to command across the region.

The 21st edition of the tournament will be held from 4 to 14 February 2026 across Digboi, Tingrai, and Duliajan, broadening participation and providing a larger platform for talented young footballers from across Assam to showcase their skills.

The tournament commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra, a brave officer of the 17 Garhwal Rifles and a proud son of Assam. During the Kargil War of 1999, Captain Gogoi displayed exemplary leadership and conspicuous gallantry under intense enemy fire, laying down his life while leading from the front. For his exceptional courage and devotion to duty, he was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra, one of India's highest gallantry awards.

Beyond Captain Gogoi, the tournament also stands as a tribute to the countless martyred soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces, drawn from diverse regions, cultures, and backgrounds, who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation. From the icy heights of Kargil to counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast, these soldiers exemplified selfless service, courage, and unwavering commitment to India's sovereignty. Their legacy continues to inspire generations of young Indians to uphold the values of discipline, unity, and national pride.

Over the past two decades, the Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament has grown into one of Upper Assam's most anticipated youth sporting events, promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and character building while providing a constructive avenue for youth engagement.

Also Read: Indian Army leads anti-drug rally at Manigong with theme ‘No Drugs, No Dropouts’