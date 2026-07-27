Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma honours state’s first woman Everester Rupamoni Gorh

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday felicitated Rupamoni Gorh, the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest, at a ceremonial function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur. The Chief Minister also felicitated Assistant Commandant of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Bhanita Timungpi, who led the successful ITBP All-Women’s Everest Expedition.

In recognition of their outstanding achievements, the Chief Minister presented financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh to Rupamoni Gorh and Rs. 2 lakh to Bhanita Timungpi on behalf of the Government of Assam.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Rupamoni Gorh, a native of Na-Gaon Pathar village in the Boginadi area of Lakhimpur district, has brought immense pride to Assam through her courage, discipline and perseverance. He noted that after joining the ITBP in 2021, she successfully summited the world’s highest peak on May 21 as a member of the ITBP All-Women’s Everest Expedition, setting an inspiring example of determination and women empowerment.

The Chief Minister said the special expedition was organised under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ Nari Shakti Vandan initiative. He added that the 14-member team, including 11 women climbers, was led by Assam’s Bhanita Timungpi, Assistant Commandant of the ITBP. Highlighting her distinguished mountaineering career, he said Timungpi has scaled more than 30 Himalayan peaks and that her vast experience was instrumental in the expedition’s success.

To commemorate Rupamoni Gorh’s historic achievement, the Chief Minister announced that, on the initiative of Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, the one-kilometre road connecting her residence to Lilabari High School will be newly constructed and named Rupamoni Gorh Path.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Assam’s rich mountaineering legacy. He said the Assam Mountaineering Association, founded in 1968 by Rohini Kumar Bhuyan and Atanu Prasad Barua, pioneered organised mountaineering in the state.

Sarma further noted that Tarun Saikia became the first Assamese to summit Mount Everest on May 19, 2013, followed by Manish Kumar Deka on May 25 the same year. He added that Nanda Dulal Das, Henry David Terang, Kharsing Terang and Nava Kumar Phukan also successfully scaled Everest in 2015. He observed that despite these achievements, no Assamese woman had previously conquered the world’s highest peak, making Rupamoni Gorh’s accomplishment a defining milestone in Assam’s sporting history.

The Chief Minister also proposed a major initiative to promote mountaineering in the state. He said the Government of Assam would hold discussions with the ITBP authorities and, subject to their concurrence, appoint Rupamoni Gorh as a Sub-Inspector in Assam Police so that she can inspire, mentor and train aspiring mountaineers across the State.

Sharing her experience at the function, Rupamoni said, “It is an incredible feeling to become the first Assamese woman mountaineer to scale Mount Everest. The expedition was undoubtedly difficult and full of challenges, but I remained determined and worked hard to achieve my goal. Reaching the summit of Everest is a dream come true, and I am truly happy to have accomplished it.”

The programme was attended by Minister of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Rameswar Teli, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Rangapara MLA and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Krishna Kamal Tanti, Special Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, K. J. Hilaly, besides a large number of young mountaineers and other dignitaries.

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