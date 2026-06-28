Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today welcomed cricketing legend Sunil Manohar Gavaskar at his office in Lok Sewa Bhawan and discussed on strengthening Assam's cricketing ecosystem.

The great opening batter who is known for his remarkable mastery against the world's fiercest fast bowlers, proposed to organise an International Marathon in Guwahati on lines of the Tokyo Marathon. Dr Sarma said that he will be glad to host it as the government will definitely examine the proposal.

The Chief Minister also shared with him his childhood memories of watching those masterclass innings of Gavaskar. Besides, talking on the glorious moments of Indian cricket, they also talked on the evolution of cricket across the red-ball and white-ball formats, and the roadmap for further strengthening cricket in Assam. Dr Sarma observed that the invaluable insights and wealth of experience of Gavaskar will certainly serve as a guiding light in the government's efforts to nurture quality cricketing talent and further develop the sport in the State. This is stated in a release.

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