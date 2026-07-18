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Assam CM Sarma Wishes Luck to State Athletes Heading to Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

CM Himanta Sarma wishes Assam's four Commonwealth Games athletes success, expressing confidence they will bring glory to India.
Himanta Biswa Sarma
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday extended his best wishes to the state’s athletes who will represent India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In a post on his X handle, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Assam contingent would make the country proud with their performances in their respective disciplines.

“I extend my best wishes to our athletes representing India at the Commonwealth Games. I am confident they will bring glory to the nation,” Sarma said.

Four athletes from Assam have been selected to represent India at this year’s Commonwealth Games. They are Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, lawn bowls players Nayanmoni Saikia and Putul Sonowal, and cyclist Lisa Das.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma
Commonwealth Games
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