Biswanath's JNV Student Lisha Das Earns India Call-Up for Commonwealth Games

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: Lisha Das, a class XI student of PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Biswanath, has been selected to represent India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.

At just 16 years of age, Lisha is the youngest athlete in the entire Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2026. She will compete in the Para Track Cycling event, marking an extraordinary milestone in her sporting journey.

Rajesh Kumar Verma, Principal of JNV Biswanath, said, “Her remarkable achievement is a shining example of courage, resilience, dedication, and relentless hard work. Lisha's success is not only a matter of pride for JNV Biswanath and Assam, but also for the entire Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and the nation.”

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