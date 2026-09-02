Assam: Coach Nandan Buragohain Awarded Prestigious FIDE Arbiter Title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Senior Chess player and Coach of Assam Nandan Buragohain has been awarded the title of FIDE Arbiter by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in the 2nd FIDE Council. This was announced by the apex governing body of chess in its latest Fide title list released on Monday. Nandan Buragohain is also the Joint Secretary of All Assam Chess Association and founder member of Assam Chess Club besides being a full time chess coach of Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti School, Amingaon.

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