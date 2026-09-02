Local Sports

Assam: Coach Nandan Buragohain Awarded Prestigious FIDE Arbiter Title

Assam chess coach Nandan Buragohain awarded FIDE Arbiter title by International Chess Federation in its latest title list.
Coach Nandan Buragohain
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Senior Chess player and Coach of Assam Nandan Buragohain has been awarded the title of FIDE Arbiter by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in the 2nd FIDE Council. This was announced by the apex governing body of chess in its latest Fide title list released on Monday. Nandan Buragohain is also the Joint Secretary of All Assam Chess Association and founder member of Assam Chess Club besides being a full time chess coach of Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti School, Amingaon.

Also Read: US Open: Swiatek, Anisimova, Muchova Cruise into Second Round

International Chess Federation
Nandan Buragohain
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com