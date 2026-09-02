US Open: Swiatek, Anisimova, Muchova Cruise into Second Round

New York: Iga Swiatek extended her remarkable record in Grand Slam opening rounds with a straight-sets victory over Wang Xiyu, while Amanda Anisimova, Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova also progressed on a busy day in the women’s singles draw.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek defeated Wang 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 28 minutes, breaking late in the second set to seal another routine victory. The win was her 28th consecutive opening-round triumph at a major, with her only Grand Slam first-round defeat coming at Wimbledon in 2019.

Anisimova enjoyed a memorable birthday as she swept past fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 6-3 to book her place in the second round. Last year’s New York finalist will next face Austrian teenager Lilli Tagger.

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova produced one of the more dramatic turnarounds of the day against Katie Volynets. Trailing 2-5 and facing two set points in the opening set, Noskova recovered to win 7-5, 6-1, claiming 11 of the final 12 games of the contest.

Muchova faced few such difficulties, needing just 58 minutes to dispatch Sinja Kraus 6-3, 6-0. No. 15 seed Diana Shnaider also advanced with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Daria Snigur, while No. 16 seed Sorana Cirstea defeated Julia Grabher 6-3, 6-0 in what is expected to be her final US Open appearance.

Zheng Qinwen continued her return to form with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 comeback victory over 16-year-old qualifier Kristina Liutova. The win was Zheng’s fourth in succession as she continued her progress after returning from injury.

Former champion Sloane Stephens produced an impressive performance to beat Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-1, earning her first Grand Slam main-draw victory since Wimbledon 2024.

There were also notable upsets on the day. Cristina Bucsa, despite entering the tournament with just two wins from her previous 11 matches, knocked out No. 28 seed Sara Bejlek 7-5, 4-6, 6-1. Taylor Townsend also made a strong start, upsetting Roland Garros finalist and No. 20 seed Maja Chwalinska 6-2, 6-3.

Eighteen-year-old Tagger continued her rapid rise by registering her first Grand Slam main-draw victory, beating Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 7-6(4).

Top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka also moved safely into the second round, overcoming some patchy moments to defeat Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-4 and keep her title defence on track at Flushing Meadows.

Naomi Osaka began her bid for a third US Open crown with a straight-sets victory over Anastasia Zakharova.

Osaka, the 2018 and 2020 champion, appeared in control in both sets after opening up leads, moving 5-2 ahead in the first and 5-3 in the second. Zakharova, ranked 101st on the WTA Tour, refused to fade and levelled on both occasions to force tiebreaks.

The Japanese star eventually held her nerve, taking the opening breaker 8-6 after saving the momentum swings and then claiming the second 7-3 to finish the match in a little over two hours. IANS

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