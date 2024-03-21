Assam continue to dominate in North East Games at Nagaland

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHAI: Assam continued their good run in the 3rd North East Games and picked up several medals across various disciplines at Nagaland on Wednesday.

The disciplines where Assam bagged medals today are athletics, table tennis, archery, Pencak silat and wushu. On the other hand Assam boxers ensured 15 medals by entering into the semi final in their respective categories.

State athletes today ruled the track and field event at Kohima and won six medals which included four gold. In the shot put, Laimwn Narzary secured the gold medal with a remarkable throw of 10.62 metres in the women’s event, closely followed by Madhusmita Nath who clinched the silver with a throw of 9.96 metres. Among the men, Madhujya Arandhara showcased his strength with a silver-winning throw of 12.47 metres.

In track events, Munna Kumar Brahma and Mainu Dhanwar brought home gold medals in the 400m category, with impressive timings of 49.11 seconds and 1:01.11 respectively.

Assam women’s 4×100m relay team comprising Parmita Das, Diksha Chetri, Ambrika Narzary, Rimpi Buragohain won gold clocking at 50.71 seconds.

In archery, Arun Baro displayed his precision with a gold medal in the Indian Round Men - 50 metres event, while Rajesh Narzary secured the silver, further solidifying Assam’s position in the sport. Assam archery teams – Recurve Men, Recurve Women and Mix Teams reached final.

On Wednesday, wushu proved to be an area of triumph for Assam, as Sagar Mech and Joy Das clinched gold medals in the 80kg and 52kg categories respectively for men. Bijaya Rabha, H Roshni Devi and Khwrwmdao Basumatary contributed to the medal tally with silver medals in their respective weight categories for women, while Milan Limbu and Sunil Chintey secured bronze medals for men.

The table tennis arena witnessed Assam’s women’s team clinching the gold medal, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork, while the men’s team secured the silver, narrowly missing the top spot.

In the Sepak Takraw team events, the Assam boys’ team secured a commendable silver medal, while the girls’ team bagged the bronze, adding to the state’s medal tally with their stellar performances.

