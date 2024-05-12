Assam Cricket Academy appointing another foreign expert

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Academy has chalked out an elaborate plan to develop cricket at the grassroot level. As a part of their plan the academy will soon appoint another foreign expert in their coaching panel.

Sharing academy’s future plan the member secretary of the Assam Cricket Academy Devajit Saikia, who was present at Rajasthan Royals media briefing, said, “We are working with a specific plan to improve the game in our state and as a part of it we are going to appoint another experts from Australia, who earlier worked with Bangladesh Cricket Board, in our coaching panel. I am very much optimistic that we will be highly benefited once he joins in our academy.”

It may be mentioned here that Luke Wimbridge, another Australian professional, is currently the part of Assam Cricket Academy’s coaches panel.

