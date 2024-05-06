Assam U-16 boys play draw against Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Under-16 cricket team battled to a hard-fought draw against Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Under-15 team in their second three-day match at the Shahid Chandu Stadium in Bogura, Bangladesh on Sunday.

In reply to BCB’s first innings total 161, Assam bowled out 157. In the second innings, BCB managed to put 226 on the board losing all wickets. Notable contributions in the innings came from Arbaz Islam (47) and Shimanto Roy Rinku (41). Alham Wahid (3/57) and Amit Choudhury (3/38) bagged three wickets each. Assam played well in the second innings and were 190-5 when the game came to an end. Julien Konwar remained unbeaten with a brilliant 92 and Achyut Das also played a good knock of 71 runs. Shimanto Roy Rinku of BCB was adjudged player of the match for his all-round display.

Also Read: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed requests Bangladesh Cricket Board to not consider him for Test cricket

Also Watch: