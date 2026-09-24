Assam Cricket Association Announces U-23 Squad for C.K. Nayudu Trophy matches

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the squad for the first two matches of the U-23 Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy 2026-27, against Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. The competition will begin from October 12. Ayushman Malakar has been named captain of the Assam U-23 side, while wicketkeeper Roshan Topno will serve as vice-captain.

The squad: Ayushman Malakar (Captain), Roshan Topno (Wicketkeeper, Vice-Captain), Saurav Mousum Dihingia, Dipankar Paul, Pervej Musharaf, Sumit Kashyap, Hrishikesh Das, Barun Jyoti Malakar, Rohit Sen (Wicketkeeper), Anurag Phukan, Ranjan Bikash Das, Bastab Roy, Rajesh Prasad, .Reshob Dipak and Rupjyoti Das.

Also Read: Raichandani’s Unbeaten 110 Powers India U-19 to 3-0 Series Sweep over Australia