Lurinjyoti Gogoi Meets World Cup Winner Uma Chetry at Her Residence

Bokahat: The President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Lurinjyoti Gogoi, made a special visit to the residence of Uma Chetry, the young cricketer from Assam who was part of the Indian women’s team that recently lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy. During the meeting, Lurinjyoti Gogoi personally congratulated Uma Chetry and her family for the landmark victory that has brought immense joy to the region.

Gogoi praised her dedication, discipline, and contribution to India’s success, calling her “a true inspiration for the youth of Assam and a shining example of what determination and hard work can achieve.”

Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that her achievement has elevated Assam’s presence on the global sports stage and encouraged her to continue inspiring others. “Uma’s success is not just her own; it belongs to every young girl who dreams of making Assam and India proud,” Gogoi said.