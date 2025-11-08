Lurinjyoti Gogoi Meets World Cup Winner Uma Chetry at Her Residence

Bokahat: The President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Lurinjyoti Gogoi, made a special visit to the residence of Uma Chetry, the young cricketer from Assam who was part of the Indian women’s team that recently lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy. During the meeting, Lurinjyoti Gogoi personally congratulated Uma Chetry and her family for the landmark victory that has brought immense joy to the region.
Gogoi praised her dedication, discipline, and contribution to India’s success, calling her “a true inspiration for the youth of Assam and a shining example of what determination and hard work can achieve.”
Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that her achievement has elevated Assam’s presence on the global sports stage and encouraged her to continue inspiring others. “Uma’s success is not just her own; it belongs to every young girl who dreams of making Assam and India proud,” Gogoi said.
Uma Chetry expressed her gratitude for the recognition, sharing that the team’s World Cup victory was a dream come true. She said she felt deeply moved by the love and support from people across the state and hoped to contribute further to women’s cricket in the years ahead.
The meeting also touched upon the need for better sports infrastructure and training facilities in Assam to nurture emerging talent. Gogoi assured that AJP would continue to advocate for greater state support for athletes representing Assam on national and international platforms
Gogoi also presented a traditional gamosa to Uma Chetry as a token of respect and admiration. The occasion symbolized the pride of Assam, where politics and people came together to celebrate a daughter who has brought global glory to her homeland.