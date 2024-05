Assam Cricket Association organize Women Inter-District Cricket Tournament cricket from May 24

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association will organize the Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament, a 30-over format competition, from May 24. The participating teams are divided into seven groups and matches will be held in seven different venues. Guwahati will host the final on June 7.

The groups and venues are: Group A: Karimganj, Hojai, Silchar, Hailakandi (venue: Karimganj). Group B: Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Naharkatia (venue: Golaghat). Group C: Nalbari, Barpeta, Tezpur, Nagaon (venue: Barpeta). Group D: Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri. Biswanath (venue: Bongaigaon). Group E: Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Mangaldai, Dhemaji (venue: Mangaldai), Group F: Guwahati, Rangia, NF Railway, Bilasipara (venue: Guwahati). Group G: Morigaon, Bokakhat, Kokrajhar, Jorhat (venue: Morigaon).

