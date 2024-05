Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A state-level advanced scorers refresher course & examination, organized by the ACA Cricket Academy, under the auspices of the Assam Cricket Association, concluded on Wednesday. The refresher course was held at the 91 Yards Club Auditorium in the ACA Stadium premises. More than 80 scorers participated in the 2-day course

