Assam Cricket Association Reschedules Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Semifinals Due to Rain Interruption

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association rescheduled the date of both the semifinals of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket after rain interrupted the competition badly. Both the semifinals (3-day format) will now be played from June 18. Tinsukia will play against NFRSA at the Nehru Stadium while in the other semifinal, Guwahati will be in action against Tezpur and the venue of the match will be ACA Stadium,

Though the 1st semifinal between Guwahati and Tezpur got under way on June 13 but only 19 overs were possible due to continuous rain and wet outfield. Later the Assam Cricket Association had decided to reschedule the date of the tournament.

The final (4-day format) will be played from June 21 and the ACA Stadium will host the match.

