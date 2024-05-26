Assam Cricket Association inaugurates new cricket pavilion in Dhubri District

DHUBRI : A long standing need for a pavilion in the Dhubri District Sports Association (DSA) ground in Dhubri was fulfilled with the inauguration of newly built pavilion with a cost around Rs 50 lakhs by Assam Cricket Association (ACA) recently

The pavilion was formally inaugurated by President of ACA, Taranga Gogoi amid host of office bearers of ACA and Dhubri DSA. In his brief speech, Gogoi hoped that this pavilion would be able to provide all the facilities needed for players during cricket match when off the ground and rest.

Gogoi also legislator from Naharkatiya assembly constituency was accompanied by host office bearers of ACA including general secretary, Tridip Konwar, treasurer, Chiranjit Lanthasa and vice-president, Rajdeep Oja while Working-president of Dhubri DSA, Amal Kumar Saha, General Secretary, Ratan Chandra Mandal, Vice-president, Biswajit Kalita,Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr Debamoy Sanyal and Chairman of Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority, Dipak Kumar Saha attended the inaugural function.

Talking to The Sentinel, Vice-president of Dhubri DSA, Biswajit Kalita informed that this huge building pavilion was entirely constructed by ACA to provide all kinds of comfort and facilities.

“ACA President, Taranga Gogoi also assured to do more for Dhubri Cricket ground in years to come, and this assurance is satisfying for us as cricket is growing and games are regularly held here in this stadium,” Kalita added.

Also Read; Rajasthan Royals cricketer Shimron Hetmyer fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Also watch: