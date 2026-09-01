Assam Cricket Association to begin Ranji trial-cum-selection camp from September 5

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is all set to begin preparations for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy season, with a trial-cum-selection camp scheduled to commence at the ACA Stadium here from September 5.

A total of 32 players have been shortlisted to participate in the camp, which will serve as an important platform for the selectors to assess the players ahead of the upcoming domestic first-class season.

The camp is expected to witness intense competition among the shortlisted players, as they vie for places in the Assam squad for the Ranji Trophy campaign.

Probables: Pradyun Saikia, Rajveer Singh, Bishal Saha, Nibir Deka, Rituraj Biswas, Sibsankar Roy,. Denish Das, Nihar Deka, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Ayush Agarwal, Anurag Talukdar, Mohit Thakur, Rohit Singh, Rahul Singh, Avinav Choudhury , Bhargab Pratim Lahkar, Amlanjyoti Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Dibakar Johri , Ayushman Malakar, Abdul Aji Kuraishi, Darshan Rajbangshi, Sunil Lachit, Deepjyoti Saikia, Roshan Alam, Mrinmoy Dutta, Bishal Newar, Hridip Deka, Akash Sengupta, Jay Borah, Rishav Das, Swarupam Purkayastha.

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