Assam Defeated by Maharashtra in Coach Behar Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam lost to Maharashtra by an innings and 150 runs in the Coach Behar Trophy Cricket at Solapur on Saturday.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 1st Innings: 488/8 dec (150.2 overs); Assam 1st Innings: 212 (84.1 overs), Rajveer Singh 45, Dyutimoy Nath 36, Himanshu Saraswat 25 no, Dipankar Paul 25; Niraj Joshi 3/31, Kiran Chormale 3/58, Assam 2nd Innings: 126 all out (50.3 overs), Dipankar Paul 44, Dyutimoy Nath 23; Kiran Chormale 5/43, Niraj Joshi 3/42).

