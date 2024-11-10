Assam Defeats Arunachal Pradesh by Innings and 178 Runs in Col C K Nayudu Cricket, Amlanjyoti Das Shines with 15 Wickets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won against Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 178 runs in Col C K Nayudu Cricket at Dibrugarh today. Assam bowler Amlanjyoti Das came out with flying colour in the game and picked up 15 wickets (9-16, in first innings and 6-28, in the second innings). He also contributed with the bat.

Brief scores: Arunachal Pradesh 1st Innings 59, Assam 1st innings: 294 (77.4 overs), Amlanjyoti Das 83, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar 58 no, Jay Borah 37, Nihar Deka 37; Prateek Chaubey 3/27. Arunachal Pradesh 2nd Innings: 57 (37.5 overs), Ram 15, Amlanjyoti Das 6/28).

