Suryakumar Yadav told me I will open in these seven matches and will back you no matter what, says Sanju Samson

New Delhi: After his 47-ball century against South Africa set the platform for India’s 61-run win in Durban, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson disclosed that skipper Suryakumar Yadav has communicated about the Kerala batter going to open in the next seven T20Is and gave his absolute backing irrespective of how the results would follow.

At Kingsmead, Samson dished out an exhibition of sublime timing and exquisite shots to hit seven fours and ten sixes in his knock of 107, becoming the first Indian batter and fourth overall to make back-to-back centuries in men’s T20Is.

“While playing in the Duleep Trophy, Surya came to me and said, ‘You have the next seven matches. You’ll be opening in these seven matches, and I’ll back you no matter what.’ For the first time in my career, I received such clarity, which gave me confidence. The team management has been clear for the last few matches I’ll be opening.”

“So now, I just want to focus on contributing to my country in any way I can. There’s a lot of hard work and background effort involved. Success comes along with failures and doubts; people ask many questions, and you ask yourself many questions. So, if I’m getting a match like this, I think it’s been worth the wait of these 9-10 years. I’m very happy with what’s happening now,” said Samson to broadcasters JioCinema.

He also gave an insight into his aggressive approach while batting in T20Is. “I trust my shot-making ability and approach each ball with an attacking mindset, especially in T20Is. With this approach, there is success and failure as well – there are a lot of questions around me building the innings and consistency.”

“In T20Is, I never thought of consistency, if there is a ball to be hit, it’s necessary for me to capitalise on that. In the team, even our captain Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), Gautam Bhai (Gautam Gambhir), and Laxman sir (VVS Laxman) emphasize maximising runs in the first innings.”

“If I’m in the 90s, I aim to keep the momentum going rather than slowing down. My approach is to stay aggressive from the first ball to the last, adjusting only if the shot isn’t on.”

The last time Samson was in South Africa, he notched up his maiden ODI ton at Paarl last year. He then shared insights into his preparation for the four-match series, including making a switch from playing Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy matches. “Yes, there’s been some adjustment. With years of experience in India A tours and travelling with the Indian team, I understand South African conditions, where there’s more bounce. My preparation changes accordingly. I practice on different pitches with various balls to replicate conditions and scenarios.

“I believe this really gives you an advantage, and I felt that I didn’t take a lot of time to get set because of my preparation. My Ranji Trophy match ended on the 21st, and by the 23rd, I’d already started preparing for T20Is. It does make a difference. This has been a routine for the last 10-15 years. When you do well, everyone gets to know the effort that has been put into it. For us, moving from one match to another, whether it’s Ranji Trophy or an international game, has become second nature and a habit.”

“If you want to earn a spot in the Indian team and win games, it’s not easy; there’s a lot of hard work and mental effort behind it. I’m fortunate to showcase my talent on an international stage,” he said. IANS

Also Read: Hockey: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy matches rescheduled in Bihar

Also Watch: